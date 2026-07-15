Twitter’s “AI” translate feature is deep into hardcore pornography

As a former translator with two rock-solid university degrees in the subject, there was never a universe in which I would not talk about Twitter’s new autotranslation feature turning the tamest things into hardcore pornography.

The sloppy translations this garbage software comes up with are honestly quite hilarious when taken in isolation. It’s adding translations that are straight-up hardcore pornography descriptions to entirely tame material that has absolutely nothing to do with pornography. The description of a video of some guy making coffee is translated into “man masturbates and jerks off to his own coffee during commercial flight”.

We all know how this happened. There’s a lot of pornography on the internet, and Grok being the worst autocomplete among autocompletes, it was probably fed a lot of pornography, without any limitations or guardrails. The end result is obvious: some random videogame video is now a “cumshot video with my stepmom”. It would be absolutely hilarious if it wasn’t horribly dangerous.

I’ve explained countless times that “AI”-based translations are going to get people killed – probably already have, but we just don’t realise it yet – and it’s not hard to see how a slopmachine turning innocuous things into hardcore pornography can do just that. There are countless places in the world where a woman unknowingly sending a pornographic message to her parents or whatever can get her hurt – or worse. I hadn’t even considered this particular way “AI” translations could get people hurt.

Sadly, we will most likely never know the full extent to which “AI” translations will get people hurt and killed. When your grandmother takes her medicine in the wrong way because the “AI”-translated leaflet was unclear or downright wrong, and she ends up in the hospital because of it, will you ever find out what caused it?