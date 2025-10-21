This is how much Anthropic and Cursor spend on Amazon Web Services

I can exclusively reveal today Anthropic’s spending on Amazon Web Services for the entirety of 2024, and for every month in 2025 up until September, and that that Anthropic’s spend on compute far exceeds that previously reported. Furthermore, I can confirm that through September, Anthropic has spent more than 100% of its estimated revenue (based on reporting in the last year) on Amazon Web Services, spending $2.66 billion on compute on an estimated $2.55 billion in revenue. ↫ Ed Zitron

These numbers do not even include what the company spends on Google’s services. Going through all the numbers and reporting, Zitron explains that the more “successful” Anthropic becomes, the bigger the gap between income from paying customers and its spending on Amazon and Google services becomes. It’s simply unsustainable, and the longer we keep this scam going, the worse the consequences will be when the bubble pops.

Sadly, nobody will go to jail once hell breaks loose.