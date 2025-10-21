This is how much Anthropic and Cursor spend on Amazon Web Services

I can exclusively reveal today Anthropic’s spending on Amazon Web Services for the entirety of 2024, and for every month in 2025 up until September, and that that Anthropic’s spend on compute far exceeds that previously reported.
Furthermore, I can confirm that through September, Anthropic has spent more than 100% of its estimated revenue (based on reporting in the last year) on Amazon Web Services, spending $2.66 billion on compute on an estimated $2.55 billion in revenue.↫ Ed Zitron
These numbers do not even include what the company spends on Google’s services. Going through all the numbers and reporting, Zitron explains that the more “successful” Anthropic becomes, the bigger the gap between income from paying customers and its spending on Amazon and Google services becomes. It’s simply unsustainable, and the longer we keep this scam going, the worse the consequences will be when the bubble pops.
Sadly, nobody will go to jail once hell breaks loose.
It’s a shame really. They could be useful tools if they were backed by a boring, sustainable business model and promoted by honest, non-hypey marketing. And now it looks like the business wonks could break these nice things.
At work we use all sorts of AI tools, not to replace ourselves (nobody here has lost their job because of Cursor et al) but to multiply/speed up the work we’re already doing. Pretty valuable for that. Engineers have always looked for ways to automate their work — laziness is one of the three cardinal virtues of the programmer, after all.
I don’t want to toss issues of intellectual property and energy/material consumption aside though. Those are serious concerns that we have to consider when we’re adopting tech like this.
It is a gold rush. And some will become really rich when they hit a productive vein (no, it is not all fluff).
But of course like all good gold rushes, the ones that sell the pickaxe and the shovel are going to be the real benefactors. And today it is definitely, nvidia, and cloud providers.
(Google is a special case, where they both have their own AI / Gemini, and also build their own hardware TPU, while still selling cloud service on AWS. I think that makes a very clear winning combination either way).
It took almost a decade for Amazon to become profitable. I’m actually surprised, 2.55 billion revenue is already pretty significant.
This seems to be an unpopular opinion but even if the current big AI companies go bust, they’ll have contributed significantly to AI. Anthropic in particular have produced a very useful coding model, as well as important research (e.g. https://arxiv.org/html/2506.10139v1).
It is hard for me to phatom Thom’s perplexing whish to put people in prison when we talk about 2 private companings burning private investors money while they are scaling up. $3 billion is a tiny drop in Amazon’s $630 billion revenue. In a different comparision Netflix produced on average yearly $2 billion in negative operating cash flow for 4 years pre-pandemic and that was a public company, where anyone could invest and get burnt in the process. Last year the company made $7 billion in operating cashflow. Should have been any of the Netflix leadership prosecuted?
Of course Anthropic is not Netflix and I haven’t talked yet about valuation here (Netflix today 7% down by the way). For sure, to me $182B is a lot for Anthropic, but I am still poor after years of investing, unlike those who trusted the leadership of Netflix. So perhaps those who work with Fidelity or the UAE fund, know what they do. And of course, if Anthropic goes down the toilet, I am sure the investors from Fridelity or the UAE won’t sleep under the bridge. Of course if there is a IPO, the people who use the stock market as a casino, they will get burnt, but the last time I checked it was still legal to use the stockmarket as a casino. But ultimately these are still private companies with private investors, so why is the call for persecution?
There is good evidence that the top 8 or so AI companies have highly inflated stock prices and and it is unlikely that their revenues will justify the investment. It is very likely that this will lead to a major stock market correction. There is further evidence that this correction or recession will last longer than previous ones. The US government has less money for programs like quantitative easing. And the people running the US government have a lot less experience and capability than previous ones.
AndrewZ,
Stocks are not traded only on their current or near term revenue, but also their long term potential as well.
Is this a bet? Yes
Does it fail? Oh… so many times
However again, and again, one or more of these emerging companies will find success. It happened with Internet, it happened with social media, before that it happened with computers and gaming as well.
These “corrections” are natural part of the cycle, as long as there is no government meddling, or people going crazy (over-leveraged gambling — I won’t call that investing), we should be fine.
If you need that much computing power, you need your own servers.