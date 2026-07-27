Mozilla gives Haiku permission to use the Firefox name

Haiku has a Firefox port, but due to Mozilla’s trademark policies, it’s actually called Iceweasel. After some back-and-forth with Mozilla, the browser maker has no given Haiku permission to officially use the Firefox name for the port.

But don’t worry, Iceweasel isn’t going anywhere. I plan to maintain both. The idea is to keep Iceweasel as the privacy-friendly, telemetry-free build, while Firefox will be the fully official, Mozilla-compliant build (with telemetry enabled, once I manage to fix the Glean rust issues). ↫ 3dEyes on the Haiku forums

This seems like a nice solution, and happens to make sure Haiku users can actually choose between standard Firefox and what is essentially a more private “fork”. A great outcome.