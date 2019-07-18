This could be our first look at an Android-powered feature phone from Nokia

For the past few months, we’ve been tracking developments in Chrome that point to Android becoming a competitor to KaiOS by entering the feature phone market. Today, the first purported image of an Android feature phone has come to light, with Nokia stylings.
Thus far, everything we’ve learned about the likelihood of Android coming to feature phones has come from tidbits within public Chrome code. From the code, we know that Android feature phones will be distinctly different from Android Go, as the feature phones will not have a touchscreen. Instead, the phones will be navigated using a traditional d-pad, shoulder buttons, and the number keys.
Feature phones are far from dead, and it seems Google really wants a piece of this pie. KaiOS is kind of an unsung hero here in the west, but it’s quite popular on feature phones all over the world.
Part of me says it’s a good merging of constrained interfaces, The d-pad and shoulders get the job done; the Latin-1 text input is basically good enough.
The other part of me says “it’s Android, so it’s Google. Don’t you dare.”
Why?
Why would I want a resource hungry OS mired with security issues on my feature phone?
Why would I want to be tracked by Google and god knows what government through my feature phone?
What’s in it for me?
With the ordinary smart phones, there are some benefits, some usability advantages to convince the user.
A feature phone does not and is not expected to have them. So why should it be burdened by 8 GB of android clutter?