EU considering forcing smartphone makers to make batteries user-replaceable

Are you constantly annoyed that your smartphone battery dies before the rest of the phone? Angry about the wastage that creates? Well, leaked EU proposals could force smartphone manufacturers to to make all batteries removable.
That would mean that all brands wanting to sell in the EU would have to make sure each phone has a battery that can be removed by the user – and that even would include Apple, the company most resistant to legislation around its iPhone designs, if attempts to make it change ports in the past is anything to go by.
This makes perfect sense. People are keeping their phones for longer and longer, so the ability to easily and quickly replace the battery is a big boon.
Two things need to accompany this.
1) The manufacturer should also be forced to use a standard battery size. I don’t mean how many cells, but the physical size of it. Otherwise we’ll still be stuck with phones you have to buy new every few years, because a non-standard battery will be hard to find.
2) Release the spec for the batteries so competition can attempt at making clone batteries. Granted these mostly suck, but competition is good, and then also we can have continued support for the batteries.
Okay, I’ll throw a third in, though it’s less about batteries, and more about being able to keep your phones for longer, and that’s Operating system upgrades / security patches. I love that the EU gives a shit about the consumers. It’s a shame laws like this will never pass in the US.
leech,
I agree, it is so nice to have interchangeable batteries. We’ve had several cameras and it’s so frustrating that none of the batteries are compatible (except for aa, etc of course). Alas, this means manufactures will have to come together to create a some new standards, but my impression is that this is unlikely to happen any time soon.
Obviously just because it’s 3rd party doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad battery, sometimes it’s even the exact same cells inside. Customer reviews can be helpful prior to buying to see how well they perform compared to originals, I’d like the law to provide assurances that defective/dangerous batteries are recalled like the OEM ones. I believe the EU already has stronger warranty protection than in the US.
Thom Holwerda,
I’m in agreement. This is one of the more frustrating ways that manufactures are encouraging waste. I assume the legislation not only mandates that the battery is replaceable but also stops the practice of blocking battery sales to consumers (as apple does)..
While I hope something like this passes, it’s not clear that companies like apple would give customers worldwide the benefit of replaceable batteries, or just those customers covered by the law.