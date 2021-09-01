Windows Server 2022 released

Today, we are announcing the general availability of Windows Server 2022. It’s a big step forward for the operating system that is trusted by major corporations and small businesses alike to run their business and mission-critical workloads.
It comes with tons of security improvements (of course), SMB compression, support for up to 48TB of memory and 2048 threads running on 64 sockets, and more.
OS Hotpatching is interestingly reserved only to the version that runs in Azure. Pretty sure we’ll see more differentiation between the on-prem and azure versions over time as they push people away from on-prem.
I could run my business on a 1980’s system with dumb terminals running Pick with an Archimedes/Amiga thrown in as a workstation. I really don’t know why anyone needs anything more than this for business. Okay, being serious things could be uprated a bit but not that much.