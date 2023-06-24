AMD intros EPYC 97×4 “Bergamo” CPUs: 128 Zen 4c cores for servers

Kicking off a busy day of product announcements and updates for AMD’s data center business group, this morning AMD is finally announcing their long-awaited high density “Bergamo” server CPUs. Based on AMD’s density-optimized Zen 4c architecture, the new EPYC 97×4 chips offer up to 128 CPU cores, 32 more cores than AMD’s current-generation flagship EPYC 9004 “Genoa” chips. According to AMD, the new EPYC processors are shipping now, though we’re still awaiting further details about practical availability.

There is so much competition in the processor space at the moment – it’s just great. Few of us will ever get to use or even see these processors, but eventually, technologies developed for the very high end of the today will make their way down to the attainable end of tomorrow.