Multiplix: an operating system kernel for RISC-V and AArch64 SBCs

Multiplix is a small operating system serving as the foundation for some research projects in operating systems. It is currently designed as a monolithic kernel plus a special kernel monitor that runs at a higher privilege level. Multiplix is very much in-progress.

The current status is that Multiplix can boot all cores, enable virtual memory and interrupts, supports multiple user-mode processes with a limited set of system calls, and has a simple Unix-like file system. Current work is focused on expanding the system call interface to support a shell and a basic user-mode environment.