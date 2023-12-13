AMD says overclocking blows a hidden fuse on Ryzen Threadripper 7000 to show if you’ve overclocked the chip, but it doesn’t automatically void your CPU’s warranty

A recent discovery that overclocking AMD’s latest chips blows a fuse to denote the chip has been overclocked has led to slightly misleading claims that it will automatically void the chips’ warranty for any type of failure. However, AMD clarified to Tom’s Hardware that overclocking AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 (Storm Peak) and non-Pro lineup, among the best workstation CPUs, doesn’t automatically void the processor’s warranty.