Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ checkout system consisted of 1000 people in India watching you shop

Amazon is phasing out its checkout-less grocery stores with “Just Walk Out” technology, first reported by The Information Tuesday. The company’s senior vice president of grocery stores says they’re moving away from Just Walk Out, which relied on cameras and sensors to track what people were leaving the store with.
Just over half of Amazon Fresh stores are equipped with Just Walk Out. The technology allows customers to skip checkout altogether by scanning a QR code when they enter the store. Though it seemed completely automated, Just Walk Out relied on more than 1,000 people in India watching and labeling videos to ensure accurate checkouts. The cashiers were simply moved off-site, and they watched you as you shopped.↫ Maxwell Zeff
Behind every Silicon Valley innovation are underpaid poor people.
What’s your job? I’m a remote checkout.
I think the main issue I have with this is Amazon intentionally misled people to think this was Technology driven. Either AI or some clever barcoding. The fact that at the end of the day they (under)paid a person to follow you round the shop so you didn’t have to use the checkout is exploitative and not the social revolution it was made out to be.
Can you believe the audacity, stealing AI jobs like that.
Sarcasm aside, that store was simply a scheme to offshore domestic cashier jobs to India. And to think they got reporters and youtubers to cover that and promote it. It’s not surprising for companies to offshore jobs like this, but doing so under the guise of automation…it caught me off guard too.
I was talking to my brother about the Waymo automated taxis. I’ve never seen one but apparently they’ve become very common in parts of California. Some people may not realize they have remote drivers that can take over. He said remote operators spoke to him once, but doesn’t know how often they watch/intervene in general. It makes me wonder about things like Waymo’s driver to car ratios. I’ve been rattling on about how AI doesn’t have to be able to do 100% of the job to be effective, it can still displace massive numbers of workers by multiplying the productivity of fewer workers. 1 employee with AI offloading might replace dozens of other employees.