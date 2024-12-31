LineageOS 22.1, based on Android 15 QPR1, released

LineageOS, the Debian of the custom Android ROM world, released version 22 – or, 22.1 to be more exact – today. On the verge of the new year, they managed to complete the rebase to Android 15, released in September, making this one of their fastest rebases ever.

We’ve been hard at work since Android 15’s release in September, adapting our unique features to this new version of Android. Android 15 introduced several complex changes under the hood, but due to our previous efforts adapting to Google’s UI-centric adjustments in Android 12 through 14, we were able to rebase onto Android 15’s code-base faster than anticipated. Additionally, this is far-and-away the easiest bringup cycle from a device perspective we have seen in years. This means that many more devices are ready on day one that we’d typically expect to have up this early in the cycle! ↫ Nolen Johnson

LineageOS is also changing its versioning scheme to better match that of Google’s new quarterly Android releases, and that’s why this new release is 22.1: it’s based on Android 15 QPR1. In other words, the 22 aligns with the major Android version number, and the .1 with the QPR it’s based on. LineageOS 22.1 brings all the same new features as Android 15 and QPR1, as well as two brand new applications: Twelve, a replacement for LineageOS’ aging music player application, and Camelot, a new PDF reader.

The list of supported devices is pretty good for a new LineageOS release, and adds the Pixel 9 series of devices right off the bat. LineageOS 22.1 ships with the November Android security patches, and also comes with a few low-level changes, like completely new extract utilities written in Python, which massively improve extracting performance, virtIO support, and much more.