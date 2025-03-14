Musk’s Tesla warns Trump’s tariffs and trade wars will harm Tesla

Elon Musk’s Tesla is waving a red flag, warning that Donald Trump’s trade war risks dooming US electric vehicle makers, triggering job losses, and hurting the economy.
In an unsigned letter to the US Trade Representative (USTR), Tesla cautioned that Trump’s tariffs could increase costs of manufacturing EVs in the US and forecast that any retaliatory tariffs from other nations could spike costs of exports.↫ Ashley Belanger at Ars Technica
Back in 2020, scientists at the University of Twente, The Netherlands, created the smallest string instrument that can produce tones audible by human ears when amplified. Its strings were a mere micrometer thin, or one millionth of a meter, and about half to one millimeter long. Using a system of tiny weights and combs producing tiny vibrations, tones can be created.
And yet, this tiny violin still isn’t small enough for Tesla.
LOL – Musk doesn’t need help from the mono-party’s stupid trade war. To be clear, Trump did a 25% tarrif on BYD in his first term. If you don’t know (and if you are American like me you probably don’t know) BYD makes better, cheaper, electric cards than Tesla – not just expensive electric cars that feel and look cheap. Tesla cannot compete. Then, Biden, not Trump, increased the tarrif on BYD cars to 100% – that is, you pay double to own a BYD (which makes it almost as expensive as a Tesla.)
Both parties are doing this, not one more than the other. Americans are so programmed by their media silos, they don’t seem to notice that these things are happening – or even who BYD is. Keep fighting your dumbass identity politics wars, while the billionaires in each party pick your pocket clean.
Anyway, Musk is doing plenty on his own to destroy the maker of Swasticars, with his Nazi solutes, and general ugly arrogant, stupidity. He doesn’t need help form trade wars. Let’s call this a desperate take, from a desperate man.
Also, while we are at it – there is a difference between which billionaires benefit form the 2 parties. The Republicans, in Republican states, actually tax green energy, so that fossil fuel energy can stay competitive. I’m not even joking. That’s how absolutely idiotic the elites are in this country. Those idiots running Tesla are right that the Republicans are out to get them – but they are pointing at the wrong reason – because they clearly don’t know what’s going on.