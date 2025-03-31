Nova Custom: this week’s sponsor

Nova Custom, based in The Netherlands, makes laptops focused on privacy, customisation, and freedom. Nova Custom laptops ship with either Linux, Windows, or no operating system, and they’re uniquely certified for Qubes OS (the V54 model will be certified soon), the ultra-secure and private operating system. On top of that, Nova Custom laptops come with Dasharo coreboot firmware preinstalled, which is completely open source, instead of a proprietary BIOS. Nova Custom can also disable the Intel Management Engine for you, and you can opt for Dasharo coreboot+Heads for the ultimate in boot security.
Nova Custom offers visual customisations, too, including engraving a logo or text of your choice on the metal screen lid and/or palmrest and adding your own boot logo. They also offer privacy customisations like removing the microphone and webcam, installing a privacy screen, and more. A small touch I personally appreciate: Nova Custom offers a long, long list of keyboard layouts, as well as the option to customise the super key. Nova Custom products enjoy 3 years of warranty, as well as updates and spare parts for at least seven years after the launch of a product, which includes everything from motherboard replacements down to sets of screws.
Nova Custom laptops can be configured with a wide variety of Intel processor options, as well as a choice between integrated Intel GPUs or Nvidia laptop GPUs. Thanks to Nova Custom for sponsoring OSNews!
“I founded a new company that sells laptops.”
“New design or Clevo reseller?”
“Clevo reseller.”
Ehh… can we have a machine that’s actually designed and made in the EU? 😐 (I know that even macs are “designed in california, made in China” but those are not even “designed”…)
Same with Tuxedo (DE) and TongFang/THTF (CN). How made high-tech products are still produced outside Chine ?
Most computers use use instruction sets designed in US [Intel/AMD], UK[ARM]; I am not aware of any using instruction sets from the EU. One day, RISC-V will be added to the list. Chip design and manufacture is distributed all over the US and far east. Only when it comes to designing and building computers themselves can we be sure of sourcing devices from UK or EU. Not since the days of Transputers and INMOS [early 1980s] were computers designed and built in the UK [yes, 50 years ago].
We have to accept that technology is global endevour: no country has a monopoly, but some have the ability to disrupt.
I use a NovaCustom laptop at work, with Dasharo Coreboot, IME disabled, and with microphone and webcam removed for better privacy. Very nice machine with current vintage CPU’s, full size HDMI port, and a real ethernet port along with all the usual USB-C and USB 3 ports. It is a Clevo, but Clevo must be making great laptops because this is about the best all-around that I’ve used.
It would be awesome if they offered an AMD CPU/GPU option, but I realize they are limited to their upstream supplier’s choices. Still, a great company doing great things, and if they do ever offer an AMD solution they will be a great alternative to Framework for those not wanting to buy American (and I don’t blame anyone for choosing to avoid American products).
The reason that NovaCustom doesn’t make any AMD laptops is because AMD is not working with Dasharo Coreboot to get it working with their chips. Intel puts quite a bit of effort into the relationship with Dasharo Coreboot, so right now they have the only modern laptop CPU’s that will work with this option, including Intel’s latest Meteor Lake chips. Since NovaCustom is focused on producing Dasharo Coreboot enabled laptops, there’s unfortunately no other choice right now. System76 seems to have the same issue with AMD – they would like to produce a corebooted AMD laptop and have announced plans in the past, but it appears to not be possible until AMD puts in the effort.
It’s all a bit odd, because old AMD Opteron chips are probably the most widely used cpu’s in corebooted desktop computers, servers and workstations. Why they haven’t put in the effort on their more recent chips and their laptop chips is a bit of a head scratcher – it would seem like a very natural fit for AMD.
I am buying Starlabs [UK] Coreboot computers these days. The desktop computer is fanless [silent], being based on the 6 watt Intel N200 cpu. Starlabs also make similarly low power laptops. There is no need for power hungry computers for everyday work.
I wasn’t aware of that, thank you. It is odd considering AMD’s otherwise positive stance and efforts regarding open source drivers for their systems.
Try Tuxedo Computers, Linux laptops with AMD CPU and GPU : https://www.tuxedocomputers.com/en/Linux-Hardware/Linux-Notebooks.tuxedo