Nova Custom: this week’s sponsor

Nova Custom, based in The Netherlands, makes laptops focused on privacy, customisation, and freedom. Nova Custom laptops ship with either Linux, Windows, or no operating system, and they’re uniquely certified for Qubes OS (the V54 model will be certified soon), the ultra-secure and private operating system. On top of that, Nova Custom laptops come with Dasharo coreboot firmware preinstalled, which is completely open source, instead of a proprietary BIOS. Nova Custom can also disable the Intel Management Engine for you, and you can opt for Dasharo coreboot+Heads for the ultimate in boot security.

Nova Custom offers visual customisations, too, including engraving a logo or text of your choice on the metal screen lid and/or palmrest and adding your own boot logo. They also offer privacy customisations like removing the microphone and webcam, installing a privacy screen, and more. A small touch I personally appreciate: Nova Custom offers a long, long list of keyboard layouts, as well as the option to customise the super key. Nova Custom products enjoy 3 years of warranty, as well as updates and spare parts for at least seven years after the launch of a product, which includes everything from motherboard replacements down to sets of screws.

Nova Custom laptops can be configured with a wide variety of Intel processor options, as well as a choice between integrated Intel GPUs or Nvidia laptop GPUs. Thanks to Nova Custom for sponsoring OSNews!