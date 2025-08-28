Genode OS Framework 25.08 released

Genode 25.08 is ripe with deeply technical topics that have been cooking since the beginning of the year or even longer. In particular our new kernel scheduler as the flagship feature of this release has been in the works since February 2024. Section Kernel scheduling for fairness and low latency tells its background story and explains the approach taken. Another culmination of a long-term endeavor is the introduction of an alternative to XML syntax, specifically designed for the usage patterns of Genode and Sculpt OS. Section Consideration of a lean alternative to XML kicks off the practical evaluation of an idea that gradually evolved over more than two years. Also the holistic storage optimizations presented in Section Block-storage stack renovations are the result of careful long-term analysis, planning, and execution.