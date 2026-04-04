Redox gets new CPU scheduler

Another major improvement in Redox: a brand new scheduler which improves performance under load considerably.

We have replaced the legacy Round Robin scheduler with a Deficit Weighted Round Robin scheduler. Due to this, we finally have a way of assigning different priorities to our Process contexts. When running under light load, you may not notice any difference, but under heavy load the new scheduler outperforms the old one (eg. ~150 FPS gain in the pixelcannon 3D Redox demo, and ~1.5x gain in operations/sec for CPU bound tasks and a similar improvement in responsiveness too (measured through schedrs)). ↫ Akshit Gaur

Work is far from over in this area, as they’re now moving on to “replacing the static queue logic with the dynamic lag-calculations of full EEVDF“.