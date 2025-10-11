In bizarre move, Framework embraces deeply extremist views

Framework, the maker of repairable laptops, is embroiled in a controversy, as the company and its CEO are openly supporting people with, well, questionable views.
If you know a little bit about PR in social media space, you might note that, right out of the gate, a project by a vocal white nationalist known for splitting communities by their mere presence, is not a great highlight choice for an overtly non-left-right-political company like Framework. Does it get worse from here? Sadly, it does.↫ Arya Bread Crumbs
The questionable views we’re talking about here are… Let’s just say we’re not talking about milquetoast stuff like “we should be a bit stricter with immigration” or “lower taxes on the rich”, but views that are far, far outside of the mainstream in most places in the world.
Let’s ditch the superlatives and review David’s post objectively:
- He thinks that even if you were born in the UK, you only count as British if you’re white.
- He wouldn’t consider living in London specifically because it has too many people of color.
- He uses racist tropes to accuse Asian men of being dangerous predators who attack white women.
- He pushes debunked conspiracy theories about immigrants replacing white people.
- He finds a march where speakers called for banning all non-Christian religions and ethnically cleansing immigrants “heartwarming”.
- Finally — and maybe most alarmingly — he argues that all of the above is normal and not extreme.
You can use whatever word you want to describe all that. But if you, like me, didn’t realize that this is who DHH is, we can probably agree that he’s way worse than we thought.↫ Jake Lazaroff
Framework has stated in no uncertain terms that it is supporting and embracing people like this. That’s a choice they are entirely free to make, but I, and many with me, then, are entirely free to choose not to buy and/or promote products by Framework. I still sincerely hope that all of this is just a massive breakdown of PR and common sense at Framework and its CEO, but since they’ve already doubled-down, I’m not holding my breath. This whole thing is going to haunt them, especially since I’m fairly sure a huge chunk of their community and users – who are buying into hardware that is, in truth, overpriced – are not even remotely aligned with such extremist views.
I care deeply about Framework’s mission, but I don’t give a single rat’s ass about Framework itself. There are countless alternatives to Framework, some of which I’ve even reviewed here (like the MNT Reform or the NovaCustom V54), and if you, too, feel a deep sense of the ick when it comes to supporting extremist views like the above, I urge you to take them into consideration.
Thank you for raising this here
It’s really scary to see open source spaces openly supporting white supremacist transphobes. It’s already scary enough that they’re gaining power everywhere, now they are making it hard to turn to tech to escape their hatred
That is the issue when we have both nationality and ethnicity described with the same word. An issue with inherent ambiguity of natural language.
And this issue is the same in many different places.
Or sometimes the opposite. For example, all Turkish citizens are Turk by constitution. However some prefer to be called Arab, Kurd, or some other ethnicity.
This is a deep rabbit hole. But a remnant that comes with moving from multi-ethnic empires to nation states.
From their point of view: “What do you call a English person who is English by ethnicity?”
I’m not sure we can find answers that will satisfy everyone.
Turkey in particular is very weird in that regard: “All Turkish citizens are Turk by constitution (there is no ‘Kurdish minority’, for example), but Greece should recognize a ‘Turkish minority’ in Thrace (despite all Greek citizens also being Greek by constitution)”.
Personally, I think that for the purposes of interacting with a government, your nationality/citizenship should be your ethnicity. The government has no obligation to give special treatment to ethnic minorities (for example, allow them to file taxes in the language of their ethnicity, with all the administrative burden this brings).
I only randomly read the linked articles; had BaseCamp been mentioned, I would more certanly have read them. Oh, so this person got even weirder.
This is what I wrote to them the other day. No response yet, and I don’t expect one. But I hope at least someone at their company takes positions like mine seriously and might help them reconsider their alignment with evil people.
Hello,
I am writing to you as a formerly potential customer of yours. I’ve followed your company from the beginning, I adore the idea of user-repairable computers and you seemed to truly care about your customer base and any potential new customers.
After seeing your company not only gleefully support the bigoted and fascist-aligned developers behind Omarchy and Hyprland, but to then double down and fully embrace the hatred and racism and sexism espoused by those developers rather than even entertain the notion that you may have made a mistake, makes me very uncomfortable and unable to support your company. I had planned to make my first purchase from you, a Framework Desktop mainboard, within the next couple of months to replace my aging AMD 5600GT based mainboard. Now that you have come out as fascist aligned and fully supportive of bigots and racists, I can no longer in good faith spend any money with you.
I will now have to pay more to get a full PC from Minisforum or Geekom or another of your competitors, rather than replace just my mainboard and keep my existing case and power supply. You see, your active support of bigotry and hatred has a knock-on effect of causing more e-waste rather than less, which is against the mission statement you insist you believe in.
Actions have consequences, and your company’s actions surrounding this issue speak volumes about who you really are and what you really care about. While I am not directly affected by the words and actions of your new fascist friends, many of my friends and colleagues are BIPOC and/or LGBTQIA+ and/or immigrants, all of whom are targets for the hatred and violence of those you have aligned yourself with.
Shame on you. Be better.
While I 100% agree with the sentiment of this post, the Novacustoms is not an alternative to the framework laptops, primarily because they only offer nvidia GPUs.
From a security pov and such they are far worse, coreboot is a plus, but what use is a free firmware if you then have to install a bunch of non-free kernel level stuff.
What I’m saying is that with framework acting this way we only the one option, the MNT reform. I feel that sending people towards a different company with huge problems doesn’t really help.
How to be sure that anything is completely nazi-free, given that nazis may hide they views? Who decides what is nazi and what is not (imagine Israeli project vs. a pro-Palestinian contributor)? Do the maintainers even can legally execute judgement (they may be blocked by copyright or free-speech laws)? Does it even help the cause, or just pushes people into bubbles where they views are not challenged?
The guy in question thinks it’s totally normal and non-controversial to call for physical violence towards trans people just out and about in the world.
This isn’t a “this guy has some problematic views” it is, this guy is using his platform to normalize physical violence against people who already suffer huge amounts of physical violence.
And then of course there’s the blog posts on his company blog where he just openly talks about being a white supremacists.
This is about deciding who you give money to, willingly. I wouldn’t invite this man into my house, and I don’t want him to have money I worked for.
It’s not that hard
Maybe you can’t make it nazi free if some hide but you definitely can kick out known nazis.
Discussing with nazis makes no sense, they don’t approach discussion in good faith.
Well shit…. Thank you for bringing this up to my notice, I’m definitely going to express my displeasure at directly supporting (forum support for customers who install it on their device is different) these projects… *sigh* Hopefully they can do the right thing and retract it, or at least make some concrete statements and future changes to avoid such clearly anti-freedom and bad-faith communities direct support (whether money/hardware or highlighting them to encourage people to use the software).
I clicked through a few of the links, and all I got were people writing about how evil DHH is, linking to other people writing about how evil DHH is. or even themself writing about how evil DHH is.
On the rare occasion where you get a link to DHH himself, they are rather lukewarm takes.
So what’s the fuzz all about?
Have you actually read his post “As I remember London”?
In which he talks about violent far right protests in a positive light, talks about how it’s dystopian that lineham faced legal consequences for literally calling for physical violence against trans women?
Do you really think that that is “lukewarm”? This is all transphobic and xenophobic stuff. White replacement nonsense.
Please provide a link and quotes of the offending passages.
Have you actually read “As I remember London”
If you read that and you don’t think it’s a problem then I don’t think we have anything further to discuss.
It’s just plainly there, you claim you’ve clicked “several links” but now you’re demanding I read it for you?
What do you expect? There’s no “passage” in there where he says “and I’m a white supremacist” the whole text is white supremacist.
Demanding that the bad guys just say they are evil in a tweet, and if they don’t conclude that what they say is “lukewarm” is just dumb, frankly.
But I’ll do your work for you on the transphobia at least, DHH writes: “When much of the media reports a story like this, it’s often without citing the specific words in question, such that the reader might imagine something far worse than what was actually said. So you should actually read the three tweets that landed Linehan in jail, and earned him a legal restraining order against using X. It’s grotesque. ”
He links to lineham’s blog, the tweets he is talking about reads: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”
This is a direct call to violence which DHH is saying isn’t as bad as the reader might imagine. I can’t imagine how much worse that tweet could be.
This is not a leap, this is not “lukewarm “, if you think it is “lukewarm” to call for physical violence against a particular minority then you’re too far gone to reason with, and I don’t think you actually care about any of the things you claim to care about.
No, I don’t demand, that you read it for me.
I demand, that you quote the offending passages and give a link to them.
If you can’t quote them, you are making shit up.
I’d never read anything political from DHH, just the techy related posts.
All I can say is: MEGALOLZ!
I live in London.
I love London.
…
…mostly, because it’s a diverse city!
I’d never have dreamed to live here in the 90’s or early 200s. Paris and other European capitals were so much better back then.
Don’t waste your time — @smashIt is far-right so none of that blog post will seem wrong to him.
I spent about 6 hours reading through the links in the article, then the links they cited, then the 3rd layer of citations in addition to trying to find every piece of first-hand evidence I could find and well, there’s not a lot of evidence to actually support the all the claims made.
Let me preface this with I didn’t know who DHH is until yesterday when I first heard about this from a friend of mine which sent me down this rabbit hole. I still don’t know a lot about DHH’s past but he does seem to generally be a jerk at a minimum from what I’ve managed to process.
Now some clarifications.
1) I could only find evidence of Framework providing financial support recently to Hyprland.
2) Hyprland community used to be toxic but approximately two years ago the main dev put in a CoC and has been actively improving the community and it is overall considered to be a much safer space if not considered an outright safe space.
3) The only direct or indirect support I could find from Framework to DHH was the highlighting of Omarchy through two tweets.
4) Framework leadership stated that they prefer to focus on technology and stay out of politics (yes, I know this is difficult if not downright impossible most of the time)
5) The list of claims made under “review David’s post objectively” takes significant liberties with the truth. I spent about an hour trying to find connections between claims made and parts of the blog post but found them to frequently be tenuous or outright lacking. This doesn’t mean that I don’t believe DHH believes these things (I don’t know enough about him to make such a claim) just that the claims made about the blog post are generally hyperbolic.
At this point I don’t think I would be comfortable metaphorically picking up my pitchfork and torch to march on Framework.
God Dammit! And I just switched to them this year. Seems I’m cursed – I switch away from iOS to Android and Google start locking it down, I switch from a Macbook to a Framework and it this happens. Sigh… maybe the Amish have the right idea staying away from tech entirely.
That’s weird, given Framework CEO is of indian descend. In other words, non-white.